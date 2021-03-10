GetBusy Plc (LON:GETB) Insider Buys £5,000 in Stock

GetBusy Plc (LON:GETB) insider Paul Haworth purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,532.53).
Shares of GETB stock opened at GBX 100.50 ($1.31) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £49.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.67. GetBusy Plc has a one year low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a one year high of GBX 112 ($1.46). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 97.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 82.20.
GetBusy Company Profile
Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for GetBusy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GetBusy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.