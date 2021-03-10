Oppenheimer Boosts W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $420.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its target price raised by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.12% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q1 2021 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.67 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $371.69.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

NYSE GWW opened at $388.45 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $427.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $379.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.26.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 40.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.8% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 7,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 70.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.2% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.