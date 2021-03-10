Craig Hallum Raises Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Price Target to $20.00

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) had its price objective upped by Craig Hallum from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

LIND opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $21.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company has a market cap of $981.04 million, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 2.66.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIND. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,816,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter worth about $9,367,000. Aperture Investors LLC increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 867,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after buying an additional 495,742 shares in the last quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 48.1% in the third quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC now owns 929,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 302,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

