Realty Income’s (O) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Realty Income (NYSE:O)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Mizuho in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $62.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.18.

Get Realty Income alerts:

NYSE O opened at $60.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.11. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $76.68.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.