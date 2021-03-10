Realty Income’s (O) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Realty Income (NYSE:O)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Mizuho in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $62.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.12% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.18.
NYSE O opened at $60.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.11. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $76.68.
In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Realty Income
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.
