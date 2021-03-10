Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $52.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $46.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Knight Equity raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, KCG raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.90.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Shares of KNX opened at $44.78 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,304.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.