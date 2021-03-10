Prudential PLC Cuts Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Prudential PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,802,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,161 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 72.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,720,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,913,000 after acquiring an additional 724,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,841,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,900,962,000 after acquiring an additional 403,026 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 628,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,220,000 after acquiring an additional 321,038 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Humana by 1,298.3% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 185,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,772,000 after acquiring an additional 172,223 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HUM opened at $401.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $474.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Argus increased their target price on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.95.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,979 shares of company stock valued at $14,062,485 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

