Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target Raised to $126.00 at SVB Leerink

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its price objective lifted by SVB Leerink from $116.00 to $126.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

Shares of NARI stock opened at $99.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.55 and a 200-day moving average of $81.24. Inari Medical has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $120.00.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.49 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 144.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $565,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $1,941,290.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 283,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,076,906.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,112,456 shares of company stock valued at $88,116,112.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $421,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 1,067.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,629,000 after buying an additional 458,765 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Inari Medical during the third quarter worth about $2,776,000. Institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

