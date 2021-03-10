Canaccord Genuity Raises Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target to $129.00

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $94.00 to $129.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

Inari Medical stock opened at $99.34 on Wednesday. Inari Medical has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.55 and its 200 day moving average is $81.24.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.49 million. The company’s revenue was up 144.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inari Medical will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inari Medical news, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 265,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total value of $21,402,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $476,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 239,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,330,773.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,112,456 shares of company stock valued at $88,116,112.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NARI. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 1,067.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,629,000 after purchasing an additional 458,765 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,776,000. Institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

