Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Given New $107.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SHAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price target on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Shake Shack from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Shake Shack from $77.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.32.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $114.39 on Wednesday. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $138.38. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.73, a P/E/G ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.95.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $4,308,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,891 shares in the company, valued at $8,779,947.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $903,563.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 985 shares in the company, valued at $81,764.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 430,965 shares of company stock worth $46,949,916. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

