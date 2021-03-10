AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) PT Raised to $200.00 at BMO Capital Markets

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AGCO. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. AGCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.71.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of AGCO opened at $130.92 on Wednesday. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $137.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $121,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,283.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,385,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,875,000 after purchasing an additional 289,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,803,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 833,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,593,000 after purchasing an additional 35,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 796,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,100,000 after purchasing an additional 87,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $788,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.