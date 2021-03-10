State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 440 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 247.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,115,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,980,000 after purchasing an additional 794,399 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,999,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,897,000 after buying an additional 487,737 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1,344.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 314,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,169,000 after buying an additional 293,163 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $14,164,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $9,208,000.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on SILK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $600,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,402,624.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $641,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,012,503. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 85,416 shares of company stock valued at $4,910,892 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $51.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -42.14 and a beta of 1.41. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.78.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.79% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silk Road Medical Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.