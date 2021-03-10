Piper Sandler Trims Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Target Price to $235.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price objective cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OKTA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.45.

Okta stock opened at $219.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.18. Okta has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Okta will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total transaction of $11,910,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,005,823.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $245,330.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,650 shares of company stock worth $61,793,057 over the last three months. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,439,000 after purchasing an additional 33,457 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,562,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,038,000 after acquiring an additional 37,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,128,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,644,000 after acquiring an additional 306,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

