Biodesix (BDSX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect Biodesix to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($31.93) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 million. On average, analysts expect Biodesix to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Biodesix alerts:

Shares of BDSX opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. Biodesix has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.37.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDSX. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Biodesix from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Biodesix in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Biodesix in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Biodesix in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biodesix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.