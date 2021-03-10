Biodesix (BDSX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect Biodesix to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter.
Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($31.93) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 million. On average, analysts expect Biodesix to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of BDSX opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. Biodesix has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.37.
About Biodesix
Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.
