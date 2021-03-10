Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Issues Earnings Results

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%. Avid Technology updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.17-0.24 EPS.

Avid Technology stock opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $902.73 million, a PE ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 1.30. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.25.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Avid Technology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.