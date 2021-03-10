U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $7.50. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s previous close.

USX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

Shares of NYSE:USX opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.22. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1,062.94 and a beta of 2.01.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 17,394 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 548,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 16,783 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 327.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

