U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $7.50. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s previous close.
USX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.55.
Shares of NYSE:USX opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.22. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1,062.94 and a beta of 2.01.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 17,394 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 548,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 16,783 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 327.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.03% of the company’s stock.
U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.
Read More: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.