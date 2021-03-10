Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Given “Neutral” Rating at Mizuho

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $39.00. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.54% from the company’s previous close.

SRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.36.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $41.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -519.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRC. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth $28,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

