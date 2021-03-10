Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives Underperform Rating from Bank of America

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $202.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $208.00. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential downside of 7.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $218.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.32. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $61.46 and a fifty-two week high of $227.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.61 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Saia will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 16,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $3,382,699.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $336,357.49. Insiders have sold 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

