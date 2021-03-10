QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to Overweight

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $160.00 price objective on the wireless technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $150.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

Shares of QCOM opened at $129.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.68. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Fosun International Ltd raised its position in QUALCOMM by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

