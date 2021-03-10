J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $171.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $151.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JBHT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $131.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.67.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $160.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $75.29 and a 52-week high of $164.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.11 and its 200 day moving average is $137.74.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,194.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,819 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,967,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,185,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 317.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 768,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,137,000 after purchasing an additional 584,568 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,487,000. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

