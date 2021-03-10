EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.31% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised EMCORE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.
EMKR stock opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.52. The company has a market cap of $238.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 1.24. EMCORE has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $8.20.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in EMCORE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in EMCORE by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,784,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after buying an additional 165,829 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in EMCORE by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 14,440 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EMCORE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $715,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EMCORE by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 22,490 shares during the period. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
EMCORE Company Profile
EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.
