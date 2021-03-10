EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised EMCORE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

EMKR stock opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.52. The company has a market cap of $238.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 1.24. EMCORE has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $8.20.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that EMCORE will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in EMCORE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in EMCORE by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,784,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after buying an additional 165,829 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in EMCORE by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 14,440 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EMCORE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $715,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EMCORE by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 22,490 shares during the period. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

