Mesa Air Group’s (MESA) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $10.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. Mesa Air Group has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.83 million, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $684,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 614,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,345,795.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $480,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,051,332.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 394,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,862,858 in the last three months. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 45,309 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 24,866 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

