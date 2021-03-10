State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 1,480 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,302 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cryoport by 435.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Cryoport by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,664 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cryoport by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,700 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Cryoport by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cryoport by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,094 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cryoport stock opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.09, a current ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $84.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.67 and its 200 day moving average is $53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -83.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 426.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

