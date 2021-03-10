State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $560,000 Stock Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,843 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,053,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,429,000 after acquiring an additional 241,076 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 815,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,019,000 after acquiring an additional 46,545 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 556,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after acquiring an additional 122,849 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 527,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after acquiring an additional 52,543 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 479,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after acquiring an additional 24,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $41.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.74 and its 200-day moving average is $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.88. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $42.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $492.11 million for the quarter. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

