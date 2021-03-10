Needham & Company LLC Trims Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Target Price to $265.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 95.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Splunk from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Splunk from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.11.

Shares of SPLK opened at $135.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.75. Splunk has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -4 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $92,051.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,698,155.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $2,659,316.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,827,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,545 shares of company stock worth $5,909,775 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CRV LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,424,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Splunk by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 77,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,082,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

