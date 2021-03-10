Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its price objective boosted by Chardan Capital from $45.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 125.56% from the stock’s previous close.

TSHA has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.80. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68). Sell-side analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,181,000 after acquiring an additional 389,249 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $17,654,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $10,538,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $7,322,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $5,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

