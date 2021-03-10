Eastman Kodak (KODK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th.
Shares of Eastman Kodak stock opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.50. Eastman Kodak has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
About Eastman Kodak
