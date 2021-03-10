Eastman Kodak (KODK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of Eastman Kodak stock opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.50. Eastman Kodak has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems; Enterprise Inkjet Systems; Kodak Software; Brand, Film and Imaging; Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology; and Eastman Business Park.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.