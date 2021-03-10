IBI Group (IBG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.12 per share for the quarter.

Shares of IBG opened at C$9.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$290 million and a P/E ratio of 17.19. IBI Group has a 1-year low of C$2.79 and a 1-year high of C$9.95.

IBG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pi Financial lifted their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBI Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.33.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

