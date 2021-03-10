State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $633,000 Stock Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HIBB. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,393,000 after acquiring an additional 122,740 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Anthony F. Crudele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck sold 8,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $448,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $64.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.05. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $70.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HIBB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hibbett Sports presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

