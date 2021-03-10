SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Stock Holdings Lifted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $653,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,246,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,890,000 after acquiring an additional 911,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWTX opened at $72.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.78 and a beta of 0.92. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $96.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.85.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 60,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $4,736,040.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,225,196 shares in the company, valued at $96,226,893.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $2,690,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,301 shares of company stock worth $8,213,281 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

SWTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

