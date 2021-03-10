State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of NETGEAR worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NETGEAR by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,870,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $197,885,000 after acquiring an additional 248,970 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,712,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,192,000 after purchasing an additional 410,933 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,040,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,063,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 193.2% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,312,000 after purchasing an additional 455,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 261.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 429,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 310,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 0.88. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $46.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.71.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $367.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.29 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NTGR shares. Raymond James upped their price target on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BWS Financial upped their price target on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NETGEAR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In related news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $79,434.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,972.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $191,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,137.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,833 shares of company stock worth $6,793,513. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

