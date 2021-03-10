New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 14,250 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Domo were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOMO. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,379,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Domo by 1,952.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,470,000 after purchasing an additional 929,958 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Domo by 1,341.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 402,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,416,000 after purchasing an additional 374,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domo by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,143,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,691,000 after purchasing an additional 254,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Domo by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 368,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,125,000 after purchasing an additional 215,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Domo from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Domo from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Domo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.43.

DOMO opened at $55.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 3.07. Domo, Inc. has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $79.00.

In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 122,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $6,497,765.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,208 shares in the company, valued at $16,026,090.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $247,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,764,652.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,759 shares of company stock valued at $16,478,979 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

