State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 870 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Trinseo by 402.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $338,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Angelo N. Chaclas sold 15,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $1,035,954.48. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,558 shares of company stock worth $4,987,886. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

TSE opened at $68.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.90 and a beta of 1.73. Trinseo S.A. has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $70.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.25.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $860.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.11 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.29.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

