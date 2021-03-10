Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Given New $22.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) had its price target boosted by analysts at DA Davidson from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CLAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Clarus from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of CLAR stock opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $561.93 million, a P/E ratio of 51.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.40. Clarus has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $19.63.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Clarus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Clarus by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Clarus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Clarus during the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Clarus by 28.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Clarus during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,626,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

