Susquehanna Initiates Coverage on Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Stock analysts at Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.22% from the stock’s current price.

BMBL has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bumble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.30.

Get Bumble alerts:

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $63.30 on Wednesday. Bumble has a twelve month low of $57.53 and a twelve month high of $84.80.

In other Bumble news, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd purchased 488,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,999,953.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham purchased 6,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $498,163.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $76.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.