Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.449 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.
NASDAQ QQQX opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.68. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $27.50.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile
