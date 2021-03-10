Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.449 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

NASDAQ QQQX opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.68. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

