Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.87. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $4.25.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

