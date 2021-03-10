Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.87. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $4.25.
About Invesco Senior Income Trust
