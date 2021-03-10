Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

NYSE:NID opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.68.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

