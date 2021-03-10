Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
NYSE:NID opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.68.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Company Profile
