Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €260.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been given a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.08% from the company’s current price.

SAE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €169.00 ($198.82) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shop Apotheke Europe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €196.30 ($230.94).

SAE opened at €183.00 ($215.29) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €207.36 and a 200-day moving average of €160.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.92. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a 12-month high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

See Also: Oversold

Analyst Recommendations for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.