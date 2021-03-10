Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €260.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been given a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.08% from the company’s current price.

SAE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €169.00 ($198.82) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shop Apotheke Europe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €196.30 ($230.94).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

SAE opened at €183.00 ($215.29) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €207.36 and a 200-day moving average of €160.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.92. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a 12-month high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

See Also: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.