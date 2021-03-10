Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) had its target price raised by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.71% from the stock’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.38) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.74) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.20. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $25.48.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 941.07% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 249,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 53,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 104.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 99,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresite Capital Management IV LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor.

