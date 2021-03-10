Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The Company’s principal product offering includes a variety of spinal implant products and systems consisted of components, such as spine screws and rods, spinal spacers, plates, and various biologics offerings. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

Get Alphatec alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.50.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. Alphatec has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.53.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 266.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphatec news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 25,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 627,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,220,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 3,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $64,174.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,981.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,491 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at $26,875,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,688,869 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,868 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at $16,677,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 958,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphatec (ATEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.