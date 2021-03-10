Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 103.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,242 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,068,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,025,000 after acquiring an additional 237,983 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at $24,134,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at $12,022,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 13.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 550,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 66,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 261,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 110,713 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $56.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $56.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

