New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.33% of Par Pacific worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,974,000 after acquiring an additional 632,790 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 324.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 68,116 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PARR stock opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.86. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $19.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.52.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.15). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

PARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Par Pacific to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

