XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $59.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $44.00. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.83% from the company’s previous close.

XPEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on XPEL from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get XPEL alerts:

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $53.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.42 and its 200-day moving average is $39.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 101.36 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. XPEL has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $60.77.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $943,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $1,815,260.00. Insiders have sold 176,500 shares of company stock worth $9,239,785 over the last three months. 40.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in XPEL during the third quarter valued at $13,087,000. Cowbird Capital LP purchased a new position in XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,331,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in XPEL by 165.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 66,905 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in XPEL by 365,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 65,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,300,000. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

See Also: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.