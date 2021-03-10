Morgan Stanley Raises Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Price Target to $27.00

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.65% from the stock’s current price.

NLSN has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $26.54.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Nielsen by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

