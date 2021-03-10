The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Morgan Stanley

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of The Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The Michaels Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get The Michaels Companies alerts:

Shares of The Michaels Companies stock opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. The Michaels Companies has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 3.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.12.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Michaels Companies will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,431,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,722,000 after buying an additional 272,966 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,921,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,011,000 after purchasing an additional 213,358 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,797,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,005,000 after purchasing an additional 246,725 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after acquiring an additional 620,679 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 317.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,419,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,567 shares during the period.

The Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for The Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.