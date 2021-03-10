Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.27.

DAR opened at $78.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.24. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $79.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.07 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,796.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 66,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

