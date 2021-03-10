Crane (NYSE:CR) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Crane (NYSE:CR) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CR. Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. DA Davidson cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.20.

Shares of CR stock opened at $89.40 on Wednesday. Crane has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $91.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 235.27 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.84 and its 200-day moving average is $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Crane will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Crane by 52.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Crane by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

