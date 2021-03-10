Needham & Company LLC Increases Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Price Target to $9.00

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) had its price target lifted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. Barnes & Noble Education has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $8.27. The company has a market cap of $350.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.13.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 5.21%.

In related news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $51,585.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,628.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Zachary Levenick bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $137,495 over the last ninety days. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 110.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 28,237 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 8.9% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 42,435 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 50.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 105,742 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 95.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 118,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 57,915 shares during the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.