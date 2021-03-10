New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.56 Million Holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of NanoString Technologies worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 6,163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 198,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 194,839 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on NSTG. Cowen raised NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG opened at $57.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.56 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.02. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 8.94.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. On average, analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $103,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,028.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 8,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $519,908.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,729 shares of company stock valued at $2,707,658. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NanoString Technologies Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Read More: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.