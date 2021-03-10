Cowen Trims ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Target Price to $57.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.65.

ACAD stock opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.35 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. On average, analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $59,740.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,607.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $103,801.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,391 shares in the company, valued at $525,888.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 201.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

